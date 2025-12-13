 Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with the ICC after the global body’s promotional poster for next year’s T20 World Cup excluded Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. PCB raised concerns, citing a similar issue during the Asia Cup. Despite Pakistan not being in the top five ICC T20 rankings, PCB insists on fair representation of their captain in promotional campaigns.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster | (Image Credits: X)

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board is unhappy with the International Cricket Council after the global governing body released a promotional poster of next year’s T20 World Cup ticket sales without the country’s captain Salman Ali Agha on it.

A reliable source in the PCB said the matter had been taken up with the ICC as the promotional poster featured only five captains — Suryakumar Yadav (India), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) and Harry Brook (England).

“We faced the same issues when the Asia Cup was held a few months back and that time the broadcasters had started a promotional campaign without our captain featuring in it,” the source said.

He said it was only after the PCB spoke to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the situation changed.

“We are facing a similar situation this time as the ICC has not projected our captain on the promotional poster for ticket sales,” he added.

He said while Pakistan was not in the top five teams in the ICC T20 rankings but it had a rich legacy and remains one of the top draws in the World Cup.

He said the PCB was confident that the ICC will have the Pakistan captain on the promotional poster and campaigns.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

