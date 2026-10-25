Pakistan Cricket Back On Indian Screens As VETO Streams Pak Tri-Series Matches For Free

India TV’s free OTT platform VETO is streaming Pakistan’s tri-series matches in India without requiring users to sign up |

Pakistan cricket is back on Indian screens, with India TV’s free OTT platform VETO streaming the ongoing ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. Indian viewers can watch the matches online without a television broadcast, with no sign-up required to access the streaming service.

VETO Offers Free Streaming Of Pakistan Tri-Series

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

VETO has emerged as an option for Indian fans looking to follow Pakistan’s home matches. The platform’s free streaming service allows viewers to watch the tri-series without creating an account, making the matches accessible to a wider audience.

The tournament features Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, with the teams competing in a series of ODI matches. VETO’s coverage offers Indian viewers an alternative at a time when Pakistan cricket’s broadcast availability in the country remains a sensitive issue.

VETO is a free OTT streaming platform associated with India TV and operated by Veto Streaming Media Private Limited. Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV, and Rajat Sharma, chairman of India TV, are among the key figures associated with the company.

Read Also Why Are Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Against England? The Real Reason Explained

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed 26 lives, Sony Sports Network and FanCode stopped showing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India. FanCode discontinued its coverage and removed related content, while Sony Sports also halted its scheduled broadcasts.

The decision came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with broadcasters stepping away from Pakistan cricket outside major multinational events. Pakistan’s matches in ICC tournaments and other multi-nation competitions remained a separate matter, allowing Indian viewers to watch those fixtures.