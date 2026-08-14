Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Suffers Injury Scare, Walks Off As Bowler Celebrates In Practice Match Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK Tests | VIDEO

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the finger during the second day of their three-day warm-up match against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI at Kent County Cricket Ground on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 39th over when pacer Manny Lumsden bowled a sharp delivery that hit Babar on the finger. The Pakistan skipper immediately appeared to be in pain, dropped his bat and received treatment from the medical staff before walking off the field.

Babar had scored five runs off 17 deliveries before retiring hurt. As Azam walked away from the crease in pain, the bowler turned around and was seen exchanging a handshake with one of the fielders. The fielder the later handed Babar's fallen bat, as he received treatment from the physio.

The blow is the second time in a month that the Pakistan batter has been struck on the hand, following a similar incident during the Test series against the West Indies.

Pakistan would hope that the injury isn't a serious one and their captain can feature later in the game. The practice match is played in Beckenham, where India had also settled in last year ahead of their England tour.

Pakistan will play three Tests against England, starting with the game in Headingley, Leeds on August 19.