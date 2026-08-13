Pakistan Coach Aaqib Javed's Daughter Gets Married In UK, Couple's Tattoos Spark Buzz On Social Media

Farzana Aaqib/Instagram

Aaqib Javed’s daughter has reportedly tied the knot with a foreign national in the United Kingdom. The wedding ceremony took place on August 9, bringing together family members and loved ones for the special occasion.

Her mother, renowned poet and author Farzana Aaqib, shared pictures from the wedding on social media. The bride looked elegant in a white bridal outfit, while her husband was dressed in a formal suit. Tattoos visible on both their arms also caught the attention of social media users as the wedding photographs circulated online.

Farzana Aaqib expressed her happiness over her daughter’s marriage and extended prayers and good wishes for the newly married couple. She prayed for a peaceful and successful life for the couple and both families. The groom’s identity has not been publicly revealed by the family.

According to Stream Pakistan reports, Aaqib Javed’s daughter has an academic background in media and journalism and graduated from the University of Sussex in the UK with a degree in Media and International Journalism. Her mother is also a well-known literary figure and has authored numerous books in addition to her work as a poet and writer.

Meanwhile, Aaqib Javed continues to play an important role in Pakistan cricket. The former fast bowler has moved into coaching and currently serves as Pakistan’s head coach. Following the wedding celebrations, congratulatory messages poured in for the family as his daughter began a new chapter of her life in the UK.