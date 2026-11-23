Pakistan Announces U19 Squads For England Series; Farhan Yousaf To Lead In Both Formats After Match-Winning Fifty Against India A | X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced its 15-member squads for the upcoming home series against England U19. Farhan Yousaf will continue as captain of Pakistan Under 19 Cricket Team. The announcement comes a day after his heroic fifty against India A which helped Pakistan Shaheens to victory against the arch-rivals.

The two teams will compete in a three-match ODI series followed by a one-off four-day match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 5 to 16.

The one-day matches will be played on December 5, 7 and 9, while the four-day contest is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 16. England U19 will arrive in Islamabad on December 1 and will undergo training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 2 to 4.

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Pakistan have retained several players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup where they finished as runners-up after suffering a narrow one-wicket defeat against India in the final. The squad includes players such as Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Mohammad Sayyam and Rizwanullah.

Pakistan will begin their preparations with a training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from November 24 to 30. The team will travel to Rawalpindi on December 1 ahead of the series.

Pakistan U19 Squad For England Series

ODI Squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hayam Khan, Husnain Abbas Dar, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed.

Four-Day Squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Asad Umar, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hassan Khan, Hayam Khan, Husnain Abbas Dar, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Sohaib, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed.

England U19 Tour Of Pakistan 2026 Full Schedule

December 5: First One-Day - Rawalpindi

December 7: Second One-Day - Rawalpindi

December 9: Third One-Day - Rawalpindi

December 13-16: Only Four-Day Match - Rawalpindi

All matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.