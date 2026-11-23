Hasan Nawaz Dedicates Pakistan's Win Over India A To U19 Team |

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Nawaz dedicated his team's victory over India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup to the Pakistan U19 team. The young Pakistan side had suffered a defeat against India in the U19 Asia Cup final just a week earlier.

"For the star on my chest - for our U19 team - for Pakistan 🇵🇰," Nawaz wrote in his caption.

For the Star on My chest, For Pakistan

Nawaz's post came just a week after Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against India in the U19 Asia Cup final. The contest went down to the final ball, with India eventually securing the title in a dramatic finish. Pakistan's young cricketers were left disappointed after coming so close to winning the continental trophy.

It also reflected the all-rounder's personal pride in representing the country. The 24-year-old has featured for Pakistan in 9 ODIs and 30 T20Is and also played a starring role in his country's loss to India in the Asian Games final.

Nawaz was one of the biggest contributors in Pakistan's 48-run victory in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. He scored 79 runs with the bat and followed it up with three wickets to deliver an impressive all-round performance. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 313 runs in 49.2 overs, with Maaz Sadaqat and Farhan Yousaf also scoring half-centuries. India A fought back through Abhishek Sharma's 70 and captain Tilak Varma's century but were eventually bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs. Nawaz's contribution with both bat and ball proved crucial as Pakistan secured an important win over their arch-rivals.