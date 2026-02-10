PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo

Fans will have a chance to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for free after Sri Lanka Cricket announce free entry for the PAK vs SL match. The clash is set to be played the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10 and is a crucial match in the race for Super 8s. PAK vs USA played out a thriller in the 2024 edition, with USA winning the game in a Super Over.

The match on Tuesday will mark the ground's first-ever international cricket match under floodlights. Sri Lanka had installed the new set up specially for the T20 World Cup 2026.



"The public will be granted free entry to the ground to witness this landmark moment in the history of the SSC. Gate numbers 5 and 7 will be open to the public from 17h00 onwards for entry into the ground," SLC said in an announcement.

Pakistan will be favourties but USA will be no minor threat. They had reduced to 77/6 and looked comfortable in large parts of their chase before succumbing to a 29-run defeat. As for Pakistan, it took a dropped catch and a Faheem Ashraf cameo to see them over the line.

The Men in Green come into the game having survived a scare against the Netherlands to pick up 2 points. USA suffered a defeat at the hands of India but put in a performance to shock the defending champions at various junctures.

The PAK vs USA clash will bring up painful memories for the former. Pakistan, then led by Babar Azam, were handed an embarrassing defeat in their last encounter. That saw Pakistan knocked out of the group stage with USA instead progressing to the Super 8.