 PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo

PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo

Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the PAK vs USA clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The two teams clash in what is a crucial game in the context of the race for Super 8s in the tournament. USA had defeated Pakistan via Super Over in the 2024 edition and will aim for another upset at the SSC in Colombo.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image

Fans will have a chance to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for free after Sri Lanka Cricket announce free entry for the PAK vs SL match. The clash is set to be played the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10 and is a crucial match in the race for Super 8s. PAK vs USA played out a thriller in the 2024 edition, with USA winning the game in a Super Over.

The match on Tuesday will mark the ground's first-ever international cricket match under floodlights. Sri Lanka had installed the new set up specially for the T20 World Cup 2026.

"The public will be granted free entry to the ground to witness this landmark moment in the history of the SSC. Gate numbers 5 and 7 will be open to the public from 17h00 onwards for entry into the ground," SLC said in an announcement.

Pakistan will be favourties but USA will be no minor threat. They had reduced to 77/6 and looked comfortable in large parts of their chase before succumbing to a 29-run defeat. As for Pakistan, it took a dropped catch and a Faheem Ashraf cameo to see them over the line.

The Men in Green come into the game having survived a scare against the Netherlands to pick up 2 points. USA suffered a defeat at the hands of India but put in a performance to shock the defending champions at various junctures.

FPJ Shorts
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
HSSC CET Phase 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Details Here
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive Statement On Dada's Untimely Death In Baramati
'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive Statement On Dada's Untimely Death In Baramati
Prakash Raj To REPLACE Akshaye Khanna In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
Prakash Raj To REPLACE Akshaye Khanna In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
Read Also
'It's A Good Solution...': BCCI Vice‑President Rajeev Shukla Welcomes Pakistan's Decision To Play...
article-image

The PAK vs USA clash will bring up painful memories for the former. Pakistan, then led by Babar Azam, were handed an embarrassing defeat in their last encounter. That saw Pakistan knocked out of the group stage with USA instead progressing to the Super 8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Openers Tim Seifert, Finn Allenn Blow UAE Away With Record-Breaking...
T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Openers Tim Seifert, Finn Allenn Blow UAE Away With Record-Breaking...
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Still Unwell, Misses Training Session In Delhi Ahead Of...
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo
PAK Vs USA: Sri Lanka Announces Free Entry For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Colombo