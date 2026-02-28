PAK Vs SL: Controversy Over Shaheen Afridi's Final Ball; Why Was It Not Given Wide?

Controversy Over Shaheen Afridi's Final Ball; Why Was It Not Given Wide? | X

Kandy, February 28: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was full of thrills, ups and downs as the match ended with a controversy over umpire's decision. With six runs need off the final ball and Sri Lanka at 207/6 in 19.5 overs, all eyes were on Shaheen Afridi as he ran in to bowl the last ball of the match. The ball was pitched wide outside the off stump and out of the batsman's reach and the umpire did not give it a wide, resulting in Sri Lanka's defeat in a last ball thriller.

Sri Lanka batsman and captain Dasun Shanaka, who was on strike on the last ball, was shocked with the umpire not giving it a wide. The fans are also wondering, if the ball pitched way outside the off stump then why did the umpire did not give it a wide?

Shocking Decision

The umpire's decision was shocking for the fans as the decision could have turned the result in favour of Sri Lanka. An extra delivery in the high-pressure match could have proved crucial.

Shaheen Afridi's last ball was not given a wide as the ball was way outside the off stump and it pitched on the blue line which indicates a wide. However, as it is said that the line belongs to the umpire, here the same rule came into play.

Why Was It Not Given A Wide?

As the ball pitched on the blue wide line then it is up to the umpire if the umpire wants to give it a wide or not. In this case, the umpire decided not to signal it a wide which is not wrong. The umpire also had the right to signal it a wide which also would not be called a wrong decision.

Controversial Ending

However, the thrilling contest had a controversial ending as debate erupted on social media that the umpire should have called it a wide. However, several fans have supported the umpire's decision as it was given according to the cricketing rules.