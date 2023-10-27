PAK vs SA, CWC 2023: Pakistan Win Toss And Opt To Bat First

Temba Bavuma is likely to return in the playing XI. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and has elected to bat first in the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. South African captain Temba Bavuma has returned to the line-up after missing the previous two matches as the Proteas look to seal their spot in the semi-finals.

After winning the toss, Babar announced the one change, bringing in Mohammad Wasim Jnr. for Hasan Ali, who the captain revealed is sick. By contrast, the Proteas have carried out two changes apart from Bavuma replacing Reeza Hendricks. Lungi Ngidi has replaced Lizaad Williams, while Kagiso Rabada missed out due to lower back spasm as they opted for an extra spinner in Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa are on a roll, having won four out of five completed matches, thanks to their batters being in supreme form throughout. Pakistan, meanwhile, are on a slump after a winning their first two matches. The 1992 World Cup winners are on a three-match losing streak. Their World Cup campaign was dealt with a massive blow as Afghanistan inflicted a humiliating eight-wicket defeat on them. Hence, Babar's men must win against South Africa in Chennai to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Playing XI of Pakistan and South Africa:

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

