PAK VS NZ T20 WC26: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

Pakistan's Super 8 Game against New Zealand faces the risk of a washout in Colombo on Saturday. Sri Lanka's weather department has issued heavy rain warnings, while Pakistan's training session on Friday was also cancelled before the game.

The Sri Lankan weather department has issued heavy rain warnings for many parts of the country. The advisory states that some places in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces could receive very heavy rain above 100 mm. Similar conditions are also expected in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Colombo has not been specifically mentioned in the heavy rain warning. However, videos are circulating on social media showing thick cloud over the R. Premadasa Stadium and the locals are claiming that there is a possibility of rain interrupting the match.

Rain forced a cancellation of Pakistan's training sessions. Covers were on less than an hour before the toss at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

What happens if PAK vs NZ match is washed out?

A washout is not great news for Pakistan, given it effectively turns the next two games into must-win clash. A No Result would leave Pakistan with only 1 point instead of 2, needing them to get the maximum from their remaining games.

Should they even lose 1 more game, then they could only get to a maximum of 3. Their rivals could get to 4 with two wins and that could be a major chance lost to reach the semis.