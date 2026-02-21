 PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

The start of the PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 match was delayed due to rain. The forecast of the clash at the R Premadasa Stadium is under threat of a washout with severe weather warnings by the Sri Lankan weather department. A No Result would leave Pakistan with only 1 point instead of 2, needing them to get the maximum from their remaining games.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan's Super 8 Game against New Zealand faces the risk of a washout in Colombo on Saturday. Sri Lanka's weather department has issued heavy rain warnings, while Pakistan's training session on Friday was also cancelled before the game.

The Sri Lankan weather department has issued heavy rain warnings for many parts of the country. The advisory states that some places in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces could receive very heavy rain above 100 mm. Similar conditions are also expected in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Colombo had not been specifically mentioned in the heavy rain warning. However, videos began circulating on social media showing thick cloud over the R. Premadasa Stadium and the locals are claiming that there is a possibility of rain interrupting the match.

Rain forced a cancellation of Pakistan's training sessions. Covers were on less than an hour before the toss at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Inspection At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Over Medicine Shortages And Patient Complaints
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Inspection At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Over Medicine Shortages And Patient Complaints
UP Shines At India AI Impact Summit 2026, AI-Based Education Model Gains National Recognition
UP Shines At India AI Impact Summit 2026, AI-Based Education Model Gains National Recognition
'Please Mat Kro': Lovekesh Kataria Urges The 50 Viewers To Avoid Spoilers; Finale Expected In March
'Please Mat Kro': Lovekesh Kataria Urges The 50 Viewers To Avoid Spoilers; Finale Expected In March
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: No Reserve Day For Super 8 Clash, Cut Off Time At 10:16 PM IST For 5-Over Match
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: No Reserve Day For Super 8 Clash, Cut Off Time At 10:16 PM IST For 5-Over Match
Read Also
'Main Abhishek Ki Jagah Khilau?': Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off Sanju Samson's Return Ahead Of IND VS...
article-image

What happens if PAK vs NZ match is washed out?

A washout is not great news for Pakistan, given it effectively turns the next two games into must-win clash. A No Result would leave Pakistan with only 1 point instead of 2, needing them to get the maximum from their remaining games.

Should they even lose 1 more game, then they could only get to a maximum of 3. Their rivals could get to 4 with two wins and that could be a major chance lost to reach the semis.

Follow us on