PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: Match Start Delayed After Rain Stops Play In Colombo

The start of the PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 match was delayed due to rain. The forecast of the clash at the R Premadasa Stadium is under threat of a washout with severe weather warnings by the Sri Lankan weather department. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first before the covers were brought on due to rain.

The two captains arrived for the toss and the formalities were completed as the rain started to pour.

The Sri Lankan weather department has issued heavy rain warnings for many parts of the country. The advisory states that some places in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces could receive very heavy rain above 100 mm. Similar conditions are also expected in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Colombo has not been specifically mentioned in the heavy rain warning. However, videos are circulating on social media showing thick cloud over the R. Premadasa Stadium and the locals are claiming that there is a possibility of rain interrupting the match.

A washout is not great news for Pakistan, given it effectively turns the next two games into must-win clash. A No Result would leave Pakistan with only 1 point instead of 2, needing them to get the maximum from their remaining games.

Should they even lose 1 more game, then they could only get to a maximum of 3. Their rivals could get to 4 with two wins and that could be a major chance lost to reach the semis.