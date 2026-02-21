PAK VS NZ ICC T20 WC26 Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Colombo; Pakistan, New Zealand Receive 1 Point Each

Rain played spoilsport on Saturday as the PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Colombo. Rain interrupted the toss which was won by Salman Ali Agha, but did not deter as it continued to pour down at the R Premadasa Stadium.

With the game abandoned, both Pakistan and New Zealand will receive a point each. The game being called off will have massive implications on the rest of their Group, making it an interesting battle for the semi-final spot.

Rain was always going to play a major factor in the game on Saturday with forecast suggesting a pretty grim reading. Hours leading up to the toss saw dark clouds hover around with only a sparse crowd coming to the stadium hopeful of a game.

At the toss, Salman Ali Agha called it right and opted to bat first. Babar Azam was retained despite his middling returns, while Shaheen Afridi continued to be dropped. New Zealand themselves made three changes including the return of captain Mitchell Santner.

However, that was the only action of the day. It started drizzling at the toss and the rain only grew steadier as time passed on. Pakistan will now face England here on February 24. New Zealand will make a light travel to Colombo to face home side Sri Lanka on February 25.

The washout has also placed both the Kiwis and Pakistan in a relatively tighter place ahead of their remaining two Super Eights matches.