PAK vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Match Abandoned: Salman Agha, Mitchell Santner Shake Hands & Share Smiles After Washout - See Pic

Salman Agha, Mitchell Santner Shake Hands & Share Smiles After Washout - See Pic

Colombo, February 21: The first match of the Super 8 stage has been called off even without a ball being bowled at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan was scheduled to face New Zealand in a crucial match of the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, the match was abandoned due to heavy rains at the venue.

Shake Hands With Smile

The visuals from the stadium shows the captains of both the teams shaking hands after the game was called off. A picture has surfaced on social media showing Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner shaking hands at the stadium after the game was called off due to rains. They both looked calm and smiled for the camera as they were looking quite happy even after the washout.

Semi-Finals Spot

The captains know that the journey has not ended for them to reach the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 even after their first match has been called off and both the teams have received one point each.

Both teams can qualify for the semi-finals which is scheduled to take plae on March 4 and March 5.

Pakistan Remaining Fixtures

Pakistan is now scheduled to face England and the co-hosts Sri Lanka in the remaining matches of the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan vs England - Pallekele Stadium, Kandy (Tuesday, February 24)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Pallekele Stadium, Kandy (Saturday, February 28)

The other two matches will be played on a different venue and there are chances that the games will remain immune to heavy rains different from the weather forecast in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

New Zealand Remaining Fixtures

New Zealand will also face Sri Lanka and England in their upcoming clashes to fix their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - R.Premadasa Stadium (Wednesday, February 25)

New Zealand vs England - R. Premadasa Stadium (Friday, February 27)

However, New Zealand will play their remaining matches at the same venue and rain threats are likely over their remaining games. If their other games also end up in a washout, then New Zealand will be in trouble and their journey to the semi-finals is likely to get a hit.