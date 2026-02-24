PAK VS ENG T20 WC26 Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Pallekele?

PAK Vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Weather Update: No Rain Threat in Pallekele | X

Pakistan Cricket Team will face England in a crucial game of the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (February 24). Pakistan will lock horns with England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. Pakistan has never been able to beat England in the T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-final hinge on their results against England and Sri Lanka. They saw their game washed out against New Zealand, putting them in a tricky position in terms of race for qualification.

PAK VS ENG Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the forecast predicts the weather at the Pallekele International Stadium to be mostly sunny. While there is cloud cover in the evening, the percentage of rain is down to just 13%, boosting chances of a full game.

England are familiar with the venue, having completed a clean sweep in a three-match T20I series earlier this month. They also defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Eights fixture, giving them a psychological edge heading into the contest.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to exploit the pitch's slow nature with a diverse spin attack. The team’s repertoire features the enigmatic mystery spin of Usman Tariq, complemented by the talents of Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Collectively, they could pose a significant challenge to England’s batting lineup, especially as the pitch is likely to slow further in the latter stages of the game. With conditions set to favour the bowlers, the clash promises to be a tactical battle where spin mastery may well dictate the outcome.