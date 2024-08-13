 PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21 to September 3.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Test team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the tickets for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh will start from a minimum rate of PKR 50, reportedly due to witnessing low attendance in the PSL Eliminator and final this year. The ticket prices for the full hospitality box goes up to PKR 250,000.

Read Also
'Cutters To Swing': Babar Azam's Tribute For James Anderson On Social Media Goes Wrong; Make Changes...
article-image

The PSL 2024 final between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Karachi on Monday saw empty stands as pictures from the social media went viral. The same was the state during the playoffs as experts displayed concerns about the same. Ex-Pakistan speedster and captain Wasim Akram notably said he was embarrassed to see hardly any fans in the playoffs.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift

Pakistan are currently teetering at the 5th spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and must win the two matches against Bangladesh to stand a chance at reaching the final. However, Shan Masood's men will also host Pakistan in 3 more Tests following this Bangladesh have also won only 1 match in this cycle and are 8th.

Squads for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series:

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

Paris Olympics: Journalist Claims To Have Found Loophole in UWW Rules As Wait Continues For Vinesh...

Paris Olympics: Journalist Claims To Have Found Loophole in UWW Rules As Wait Continues For Vinesh...

PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number...

PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number...

ENG vs SL: Ian Bell Joins Sri Lanka Cricket As Their Batting Coach Ahead Of England Tour

ENG vs SL: Ian Bell Joins Sri Lanka Cricket As Their Batting Coach Ahead Of England Tour

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series