 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Wins Toss And Opts To Field First
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and has elected to field first against Australia in the 2023 World Cup clash in Bengaluru.

article-image
Babar Azam and Pat Cummins will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

In what is expected to be a high-scoring contest against Australia at Bengaluru, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and has elected to field first. The Men in Green have also made a big change, dropping an out-of-form Shadab Khan to accommodate Usama Mir as they hope to bounce back from a humbling defeat to India.

Shadab Khan, the frontline all-rounder, has been struggling in the last few matches. The youngster managed only 2 runs against India with the bat and went wicketless in his 4 overs by leaking 31 runs. Shadab has also taken only 4 wickets in the last 5 ODIs.

Usama Mir, meanwhile, troubled the Aussie batters in the warm-up game in Hyderabad, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, finishing with figures of 5-0-31-2.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins stated that he would have bowled first as well, but is happy to bat and announced an unchanged side. The five-time champions were clinical across facets against Sri Lanka during their five-wicket victory in Hyderabad after losses against India and South Africa. Hence, they will hope to continue that momentum.

Playing XI of both teams:

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

