Pak pacer Haris Rauf speaks out on Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup six, says 'Don't think he can do that again'

Pak pacer Haris Rauf speaks out on Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup six, says 'Don't think he can do that again'

During the tense chase, Kohli struck two back-to-back sixes off Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and team for the next clash against Netherlands in T20 World Cup in Australia. |
Virat Kohli’s smashing 53-ball 82 helped India register a thrilling four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan to open their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year. And despite suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England, the star batsman’s knock at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).  During the tense chase, Kohli struck two back-to-back sixes off Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. However, on being asked by a fan during Pakistan's popular show 'Hasna Mana Hai' about that six, pacer Haris Rauf said that such shots are a rare thing in cricket and the India batter won't be able to play that shot again. 

"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six," said Rauf.

article-image

Kohli was rested from Team India's recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, which the hosts won 2-1 on Saturday. The star batsman, along with skipper Rohit Sharma will be back on the field for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 10.

article-image

