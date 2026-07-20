P V Sindhu Calls Historic Japan Open 2026 Title 'Truly Poetic' As Victory Coincides With Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra | X & File photo

Bhubaneswar: India's star shuttler P V Sindhu described her historic Japan Open women's singles title triumph as "truly poetic" as it coincided with Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri.

Sindhu made the remark in a social media post while replying to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who had earlier congratulated her on defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to win the title.

Thanking Patnaik for his congratulatory message, Sindhu expressed her desire to return to Puri to witness the annual festival and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

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In a social media post on Sunday, Sindhu said, "It feels truly poetic that this victory has come during Mahaprabhu Jagannath's sacred Rath Yatra. I hope to return to Puri soon, experience the divine celebrations and seek Mahaprabhu's blessings at the Jagannath temple." Earlier, in a social media post, Patnaik wrote: "Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on her historic win over Japan's #AkaneYamaguchi to lift the Japan Open 2026 women's singles badminton title, the first Indian to clinch the title. Her flawless performance in the final helped her defeat the home favourite and three-time world champion in straight sets. May she continue her brilliant performance and bring more glory for the country. Best wishes."

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