'Oye Biryani...Ek Aur Catch Chhodna': Viral Video Shows Indian Fans Sledge Saim Ayub For Dropped Catches During IND Vs PAK Asian Games Final

Indian fans brought plenty of banter to the stands during the India-Pakistan Asian Games final, with Pakistan batter Saim Ayub becoming the target of several chants. A viral video from the match shows supporters repeatedly sledging Ayub over his fielding and dropped catches. The chants quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

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‘Oye Biryani… Ek Aur Catch Chhodna’

“Oyeeee… Biryani,” one of the Indian fans can be heard shouting in the viral video. Another supporter then taunts Ayub with, “Ek aur catch chhod na,” referring to his dropped catches and fielding errors. The comments were delivered in typical India-Pakistan match banter, with the crowd attempting to distract the Pakistan player.

The fans also broke into a chant of, “Chhodega bhai, chhodega… Pakistan chhodega,” adding another layer to the sledging. The chant appeared to play on the word “chhodega”, linking Ayub’s fielding mistakes with a reference to Pakistan.

Another chant heard in the video was, “Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega,” a reference to Rohit Sharma’s viral “garden mein nahi ghoomega” remark. The phrase has become a popular cricket meme and is often used by fans when talking about fielding standards and players being active on the field. The moment added to the lively atmosphere inside the stadium during the high-profile contest.

Ayub dropped two catches during the match, with Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma among the Indian batters involved in the missed opportunities. The dropped catches proved particularly costly, as Abhishek Sharma went on to smash 61 runs off just 28 balls, providing India with a rapid-fire contribution. His aggressive knock added further context to the Indian fans’ taunts directed at Ayub from the stands.