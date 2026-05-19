'Overacting Ke 50 Paise Katenge': Shanto Uses 'Hera Pheri' Dialogue During Banter With Mohammad Rizwan In BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test | VIDEO

Shanto Uses 'Hera Pheri' Dialogue During Banter With Mohammad Rizwan In BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test | X | FPJ

Sylhet, May 19: A funny incident occurred during the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh's Sylhet on Tuesday. The incident occurred after an on-field banter occurred between Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Bangladeshi wicket-keeper Litton Das.

Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hussain Shanto stepped in and used a famous dialogue from Bollywood movie "Hera Pheri" to troll Rizwan on the field. The video of the funny banter is going viral on social media and the internet users are sharing it widely.

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Shanto was reportedly heard saying, "Overacting ke hum 50 paise katenge" which is a famous dialogue from "Hera Pheri" starring Akshay Kumar during the heated exchange with Rizwan.

The incident occurred after Rizwan defended a delivery and complained to the umpire about a distraction near the sight-screen. Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton Das quickly reacted and the conversation turned into an argument between the players. As the situation turned tense, the umpires and the other players stepped in to calm both sides.

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During the exchange, Litton Das accused Rizwan of acting too much on the field. That was when Shanto joined in the banter and used the iconic Bollywood movie dialogue. The exchange was caught on the stumps mic and the heated conversation between the players went viral on social media.

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The exchange between them occurred like this:

Litton Das: "Yeh kya kar rhe ho?"

Rizwan: "Woh dekh wo dekh wo khada hai"

Litton: "Udhar kya dekh rahe ho? Idhar batting karo."

Rizwan: "Yeh tera kaam hai, mera kaam hai ya umpire ka?"

Litton Das: "50 ho gayi, ab acting shuru ho jayegi."

Shanto: "Overacting ke hum 50 paise kaatenge."

The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh remains finely balanced heading into the final day, with Pakistan reaching 316/7 while chasing a target of 437 on Day 4. Pakistan now need 121 runs to win with three wickets in hand. Rizwan remains unbeaten on 75 on the final day after Salman Agha was dismissed after scoring crucial 71 runs. Pakistan are now alive in the run chase, however, it will not be easy for them to chase the massive target on the final day under severe conditions.