Over 600 Participate In Impact Games India 2026; Wheelchair Cricket Steals Spotlight |

Mumbai: Over 600 participants took part in the third weekend of Impact Games India (IGI) 2026, a month-long multisport fundraising initiative organised by Rotary Clubs of Mumbai, with a mixed-gender wheelchair cricket match emerging as a major highlight. The October 25 events, held across Willingdon Club, Padel 360 and Mount Litera School International in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), brought together participants from different age groups and abilities.

A mixed-gender indoor wheelchair cricket match between Mumbai A and Mumbai B at Mount Litera School International highlighted the initiative's emphasis on inclusive sport. The T10 encounter ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 45 runs. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra attended the event as chief guest and provided live commentary. The match, played with a synthetic ball, showcased the sporting abilities of athletes with disabilities.

Priya Anand, Head of School, Mount Litera School International, said, “Hosting the Impact Games India on October 25, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO and Rotary Club of Mumbai Juhu, at Mount Litera School International was a celebration of inclusion, resilience and the power of sport to bring people together. At MLSI, we are proud to champion an environment where every individual is empowered to participate, shine and make an impact.”

The weekend also featured pickleball at Padel 360, while Willingdon Club hosted padel, tennis, squash and table tennis competitions. Bridge and Mahjong added a mindsports component to the programme. Competitions were organised across four age categories: Kids (8–15), Youth (16– 30), 30+ and 50+. Singles, doubles and mixed doubles formats encouraged participation across generations and skill levels.

The initiative began on October 4 at Otters Club, followed by its second weekend on October 10 and 11, which featured 11 sporting disciplines across six venues in Mumbai. The final round of competitions is scheduled for October 31 and November 1.