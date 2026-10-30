Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Sensational 15-Minute Hat-Trick For Al-Nassr A Day After Winning BOAT Award As 1,000-Goal Target Comes Closer | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Sensational 15-Minute Hat-Trick For Al-Nassr | Cristiano/X

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to defy age with another remarkable performance, scoring a sensational 15-minute hat-trick to help Al-Nassr register a 5-3 victory over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The Portuguese superstar's latest heroics came just a day after he was named the inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or Of All Time (BOAT) award, making it a memorable 24 hours for the football legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Sensational 15-Minute Hat-Trick For Al-Nassr

With Al-Nassr locked at 2-2 after an entertaining first half, Ronaldo took charge of the contest after the break. The 41-year-old found the net in the 67th, 72nd and 81st minutes, scoring three goals in just 15 minutes to turn the game in his team's favour. His first goal came after a pass from compatriot Joao Felix, before he doubled the lead with a powerful header. Ronaldo then completed his hat-trick by finishing a move involving Sadio Mane.

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Al-Kholood had initially taken the lead through Julien Domingues in the 16th minute, but Angelo Gabriel equalised for Al-Nassr. Mane subsequently put the hosts ahead before Antoine Essomba restored parity in first-half stoppage time. Ronaldo had also seen two first-half efforts ruled out before finally making his mark in the second half. Domingues converted a late penalty, but Al-Nassr held on for the 5-3 win.

Following the victory, Ronaldo took to social media to share his reaction and credited his teammates for their contribution. "Great win, great team performance. Happy to help with a hat-trick," the Portuguese superstar wrote. His message reflected his satisfaction with the result, while fans celebrated another memorable performance from the Portuguese superstar.

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The performance followed another major moment in Ronaldo's career, as he was crowned the inaugural winner of the BOAT award after beating long-time rival Lionel Messi in a public vote. The honour recognised his 2007-08 campaign with Manchester United, when he scored 42 goals in all competitions and helped the club win both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. With the BOAT recognition secured and a hat-trick delivered the following day, Ronaldo has once again given fans plenty to celebrate as he closes in on the 1,000-goal mark.