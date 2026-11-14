'Outstanding Day for Indian Cricket': PM Modi's Big Message After India Beat Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final

PM Modi's Big Message After India Beat Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup Final |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team after it defeated Pakistan to win the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. The young Indian cricketers delivered an impressive performance in the final to lift the prestigious continental trophy.

PM Modi Praises Young Indian Cricketers

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Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed immense pride in the team's performance. He described the victory as an outstanding day for Indian cricket and said the young players had made the country proud.

“Outstanding day for Indian cricket!

Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters.

Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead,” PM Modi wrote.

India needed 86 runs from 52 deliveries when Mohit Ulva, batting at No.10 joined Manal Chauhan in the middle. Chauhan took the charge before Mohit stunned the Pakistan attack with a few shots of his own.

India's hopes were dented after Manal was dismissed for 47 with India still needing 29 with only 1 wicket in hand. However, C Venkata held his own and Mohit starred to take India over the finish line. Needing 3 off the final ball, Ulva smashed it over the covers to power India to the title.