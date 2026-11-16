Ouch! Melbourne Stars' Naomi Stalenberg Accidentally Hits Square-Leg Umpire With Errant Throw From Boundary | VIDEO | X

In a shocking incident, the umpire had a narrow escape during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 12 clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers on Thursday (November 16) at Drummoyne Oval in Australia.

Narrow Escape

The incident occurred when Melbourne Stars player Naomi Stalenberg was fielding on the boundary line and an errant throw from her directly hit the female square leg umpire on the field. Luckily, she did not suffer serious injuries as the ball hit her on the back of the neck right below her head.

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Players Horrified

The players were horrified when the ball directly hit the umpire and all of them rushed towards her to check if she was alright. The umpire was caught off guard as the throw came from behind and she was concentrating on the wickets to check if the batters are completing the run.

The umpire was hit hard with the ball, however, she did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident and remained in the game. The ball reportedly hit her between the shoulder blades.

Umpire In Pain

The umpire was in pain when the ball hit her and the players rushed to check on her. The official was unharmed and was able to continue officiating without needing a replacement in the remaining game. If the ball had hit her on the head, the umpire could have suffered serious injuries and would have to be rushed for medical treatment.

Another Incident

Earlier, another incident occurred with the main umpire during the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday (November 10). The umpire had a narrow escape when a straight drive from the batter hit bowler Megan Schutt in her follow-through and ricocheted straight into the standing umpire.