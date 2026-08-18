WATCH OUT! Mohammed Siraj's Powerful Throw Nearly Hits Umpire; Ravindra Jadeja's Reaction Goes Viral | Video

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Mohammed Siraj gave the umpire a major scare during Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle when a powerful throw from near the boundary narrowly missed leg umpire Ahsan Raza. The incident quickly caught the attention of players and viewers, with Ravindra Jadeja’s amused reaction adding a hilarious touch to the tense moment.

Siraj was fielding in the deep when he fired a strong throw towards the wicket. However, the ball travelled dangerously close to Raza, who was standing in its path. The substitute umpire reacted quickly and moved away, avoiding what could have been an awkward collision.

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Jadeja appeared to see the funny side of the incident and was visibly amused. His reaction soon became one of the talking points from the day’s play. The light-hearted moment came during an otherwise impressive day for India. Manav Suthar and Jadeja combined to take seven wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284, giving India a first-innings lead of 178 runs. Suthar claimed 4/76, while Jadeja finished with 3/57 and crossed the 350-wicket mark in Test cricket.

India also briefly threatened to enforce the follow-on after reducing Sri Lanka to 90/5, but Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella produced a 146-run partnership to resist the Indian attack. Despite the recovery, India remained firmly in control, while Siraj’s near-miss throw and Jadeja’s hilarious reaction provided one of the most entertaining moments of the day.