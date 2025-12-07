 OUCH: Ben Stokes Takes BRUTAL Blow During Ashes 2nd Test In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsOUCH: Ben Stokes Takes BRUTAL Blow During Ashes 2nd Test In Viral Video

OUCH: Ben Stokes Takes BRUTAL Blow During Ashes 2nd Test In Viral Video

England captain Ben Stokes showed incredible restraint on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Brisbane. During his innings, the left-hander was hit flush in the abdomen region. Stokes immediately went down with pain, clutching the area, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Ben Stokes was in considerable pain on Day 4 of the AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Ashes Test in Brisbane. The England captain had put on rearguard action with Will Jacks to ensure the visitors did not crumble like they did in the first Test. However, it was anything but easy, with Stokes having to pay a great personal price.

The incident happened in the 68th over of England's innings. Stokes was cramped for room and a Michael Neser delivery jagged back in hitting him straight in the box. The England captain went straight down and hurled a few expletives. Stokes lay down on his back to gather himself, before carrying on.

Stokes was by far England's best performer in yet another dull batting display. After Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser batted England into the ground, the visitors put on a sorry display at the end of Day 3, losing 6/38 after a good start.

Stokes scored a patient half-century, his first on this tour. The left-hander batted out 156 deliveries for his knock, shunning his Bazball instincts. England took the lead due to his efforts, but could only manage to go 64 ahead.

FPJ Shorts
'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting
'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting
Bank Of Maharashtra Slashes Loan Rates To 7.10% After RBI Cut, Promises Relief For Borrowers
Bank Of Maharashtra Slashes Loan Rates To 7.10% After RBI Cut, Promises Relief For Borrowers
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
Read Also
Ben Stokes' Hilarious Reaction To Pickle Juice Treatment Goes Viral During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test...
article-image

Stokes and Jacks batted out the entire morning session on Day 4. However, England lost their way by Dinner. Michael Neser bagged a five wicket haul to mark his return to Test cricket. Australia chased down the score with relative ease, with Steve Smith and Travis Head knocking it around. Australia now have a 2-0 lead in the Ashes and are on course for yet another Ashes series win.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Steve Smith’s Heroics Seal 2-0 Ashes Lead As Australia Crush England By Eight Wickets At Gabba

Steve Smith’s Heroics Seal 2-0 Ashes Lead As Australia Crush England By Eight Wickets At Gabba

'Bowl Fast When There Is Nothing..': Steve Smith Takes On Jofra Archer in Fiery Battle In Brisbane;...

'Bowl Fast When There Is Nothing..': Steve Smith Takes On Jofra Archer in Fiery Battle In Brisbane;...

Varanasi Cricket Coach Held For Sodomising Two Minor Trainees; Booked Under POCSO Act

Varanasi Cricket Coach Held For Sodomising Two Minor Trainees; Booked Under POCSO Act

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Assures All IPL 2026 Matches Will Stay At Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy,...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Assures All IPL 2026 Matches Will Stay At Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy,...

WATCH: Fans Capture BTS Of Arshdeep Singh - Virat Kohli Reel, India Pacer Celebrates With Hilarious...

WATCH: Fans Capture BTS Of Arshdeep Singh - Virat Kohli Reel, India Pacer Celebrates With Hilarious...