OUCH: Ben Stokes Takes BRUTAL Blow During Ashes 2nd Test In Viral Video

Ben Stokes was in considerable pain on Day 4 of the AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Ashes Test in Brisbane. The England captain had put on rearguard action with Will Jacks to ensure the visitors did not crumble like they did in the first Test. However, it was anything but easy, with Stokes having to pay a great personal price.

The incident happened in the 68th over of England's innings. Stokes was cramped for room and a Michael Neser delivery jagged back in hitting him straight in the box. The England captain went straight down and hurled a few expletives. Stokes lay down on his back to gather himself, before carrying on.

Stokes was by far England's best performer in yet another dull batting display. After Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser batted England into the ground, the visitors put on a sorry display at the end of Day 3, losing 6/38 after a good start.

Stokes scored a patient half-century, his first on this tour. The left-hander batted out 156 deliveries for his knock, shunning his Bazball instincts. England took the lead due to his efforts, but could only manage to go 64 ahead.

Stokes and Jacks batted out the entire morning session on Day 4. However, England lost their way by Dinner. Michael Neser bagged a five wicket haul to mark his return to Test cricket. Australia chased down the score with relative ease, with Steve Smith and Travis Head knocking it around. Australia now have a 2-0 lead in the Ashes and are on course for yet another Ashes series win.