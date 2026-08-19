Orange Beat Green! India Hockey Team Celebrates Thrilling 5-3 Win Over Pakistan With Fans At Stadium | VIDEO

India Hockey Team Celebrates 5-3 Pakistan Win With Roaring Fans Present At Wagener Stadium In Amstelveen; VIDEO | X

The Indian hockey team had one more celebration to make after completing a thrilling 5-3 win over Pakistan at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026.

After the final whistle at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Indian players walked around the ground and made their way towards the stands. The crowd responded with loud cheers as the players acknowledged the support.

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A Win To Remember

India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored twice each, while Hardik Singh also found the net for India. Pakistan's goals came from Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan.

The result was especially important for India as it confirmed their place in the next round of the World Cup. India had entered the match with three points after beating Wales 3-1 and losing 4-2 to England.

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Players Share The Moment With Fans

With the job done on the field, the Indian team took time to thank the supporters who had backed them throughout the match.

The players walked towards the stands, waving and acknowledging the fans as the crowd celebrated the victory. The moment captured the emotion surrounding one of international hockey's biggest rivalries.

The India-Pakistan match was played in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium, adding to the atmosphere around the high-pressure Pool D encounter.

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India Move On

The 5-3 win not only gave India bragging rights over their traditional rivals but also kept their World Cup campaign alive. India finished in the top two of Pool D and moved into the next phase of the tournament.

For the Indian players, the celebrations with the fans were a fitting end to an intense night - a victory shared with those who made the most noise from the stands.