 Oops Moment! Romanian Tennis Player Elena-Gabriela Ruse Accidentally Hits Fan With A Ball During Australian Open 2026; Video
Elena-Gabriela Ruse combined strong tennis with a light-hearted moment at the 2026 Australian Open. After beating Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round, she tossed a ball into the crowd, accidentally hitting an inattentive spectator. The fan quickly laughed it off, and Ruse immediately apologized, turning a potentially awkward incident into a humorous highlight.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: Australian Open/X

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse provided more than just a strong performance at the 2026 Australian Open, she also delivered a light-hearted moment that caught fans’ attention. After her hard-fought second-round victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, Ruse tossed a ball into the crowd for a spectator to catch.

However, the lob didn’t go quite as planned: the ball accidentally struck a woman in the stands who wasn’t paying attention. What could have been an awkward moment turned humorous, as the fan initially looked startled but soon laughed it off and Ruse quickly apologized for the mishap.

On court, Ruse has been in excellent form at Melbourne Park. The 28-year-old Romanian has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier in this tournament, Ruse also claimed a notable upset against seeded Dayana Yastremska in the opening round. Her next challenge will be a tough matchup against rising Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva as Ruse looks to continue her breakthrough run at a Grand Slam.

