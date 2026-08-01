OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Alleges Punjab Kings All-Rounder Cooper Connolly Slipped Into Her DM | VIDEO

OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Alleges Punjab Kings All-Rounder Cooper Connolly Slipped Into Her DM | Instagram | X

Australian cricketer and Punjab Kings all-rounder Cooper Connolly has found himself in the middle of a controversy after an OnlyFans creator named him in her DM reveal video. The video of the OnlyFans model Annie Knight has gone viral on social media in which she revealed the names and messages of several Australian sports stars who allegedly slipped into her DM. She shared the screenshots of the direct messages which she claimed were sent by sports personalities, including Connolly.

As per Knight's allegations, Connolly was the only cricketer in the video while the rest of the named belonged to the AFL players. Knight showed the messages in the viral video and joked that she didn't knew who he was and also wished him good luck for The Ashes.

She said, "In honour of Scott McCreery's dad and Bailey Smith's dating saga, I thought I would out some of the AFL players and cricket players that have slid into my DMs. Sorry, boys! First up, we have Clayton Oliver. Clayton Oliver is a repeat offender. It's happened a few times now. I've met Clayton, he's a great guy. Sorry, Clayton!"

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She also said, "Here's another one from him. He tends to do this and then unsends. Here's one more from Clayton Oliver. Now we have our man of the moment, Bailey Smith. He has slid in a few times. He also asked me about my friend Lily Phillips, but she's taken, so my bad, Baz. Sorry!"

Speaking about Connolly, she said, "Now finally, we're finishing off with a cricket player. We have Cooper Connolly. I don't really know who this is... Henry does. Sorry, Cooper, I guess. Good luck at the Ashes! And this is your reminder that I am engaged. So stay out of the DMs!"

Let us know! 👂

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What did the messages show?

Cooper Connolly's messages in the DM read:

Cooper Connolly: "when you leave?"

Annie: "Not for another couple of months"

Cooper Connolly: "how good, where you staying? Im here at the moment"

Annie: "Port melb"

Cooper Connolly: "see me"

Cooper Connolly (replying to a story): "omg im jealous"

Cooper Connolly: "You in melbs currently?"

According to the screenshots shown in the video, Connolly asked Knight when she would be leaving Melbourne and where she was staying. After Knight replied that she was staying in Port Melbourne, Connolly allegedly responded with, "see me."

The messages appeared to be casual conversations and Connolly has not issued any statement in connection with the allegations or commented on the video and the screenshots.