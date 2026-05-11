VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Reaction To Cooper Connolly's 100m Six Off Mitchell Starc Goes Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal stole limelight with his hilarious reaction to a massive six by Cooper Connolly during the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala. Facing Mitchell Starc, the young left-hander struck a stunning maximum deep into the stands for a 100m maximum. Chahal, who was in the dugout was caught on camera, gesturing that the ball went flying away in a now viral moment.

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Cooper's stunning 100m six

Cooper Connolly was struggling having walked into bat at No.4. Batting on 11 off 15 balls, the left-hander then launched into fellow Australian Mitchell Starc with a massive maximum. Cooper cleared his front leg and gave it a proper thump, slapping it hard over the ground for a maximum.

The broadcast cameras then panned to Yuzvendra Chahal in the dugout. Chahal gestured with his hand that the ball went flying deep into the stands. The veteran spinner's reaction went viral on social media.