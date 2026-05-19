'Only IPL Performance Matters': Netizens React After Ajit Agarkar Ignores Ranji Trophy Hero Auqib Nabi For IND Vs AFG Test

Auqib Nabi eyes India debut while preparing for IPL 2026 after standout Ranji Trophy performance | X

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has named India's squad for the One-off Test against Afghanistan. While Gurnoor Brar has earned his maiden call up, Auqib Nabi did not make the cut. Nabi played a pivotal role in Jammu & Kashmir's title win, picking more than 100 wickets in the past two seasons.

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Nabi's incredible Ranji record

Auqib Nabi was central to Jammu & Kashmir's success. The 29-year-oldtook 44 wickets in eight matches in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. He then uppped his performances by a notch becoming only the third fast bowler to pick 60 wickets in a Ranji Trophy season. A total of 104 wickets across two seasons and his performances with the bat meant that Nabi was one of the more deserving call ups to the Indian team.

Netizens fume with Nabi's omission

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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Read Also Who Is Gurnoor Brar? Punjab Fast Bowler Earns Maiden Call Up For IND Vs AFG Series

IPL cost Nabi?

Auqib Nabi's Ranji Trophy heroics saw Delhi Capitals pay a staggering ₹8.40 Crore in the IPL 2026 Auction. While the 29-year-old had a good SMAT20 season, his failed to replicate the same performance at a higher level in the IPL. He has played 4 games this season, failing to pick up a wicket in either of those.

India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel.