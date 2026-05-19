Who Is Gurnoor Brar? Punjab Fast Bowler Earns Maiden Call Up For IND Vs AFG Series

The BCCI selection committee has named the squads for the IND vs AFG ODI and Test series in June. Gurnoor Brar has earned his maiden call to the national set up, for both squads, sparking intrigue among fans. Brar is part of the Gujarat Titans squad captained by Shubman Gill, and has been a net bowler at Mumbai Indians in the past.

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Who is Gurnoor Brar?

Gurnoor Brar plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and has featured for India A in the past. He featured for India's development side in Australia before the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Brar has 33 wickets in 12 First Class games, while has also featured in 3 T20 games for the side. Interestingly, reports suggest that Gurnoor's potential had been spotted early by several established names in Indian cricket. He was reportedly noticed by Shubman Gill, impressed Shikhar Dhawan with his pace and has also benefited from guidance within Ashish Nehra's system.