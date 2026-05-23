'Only Interested In Making Reels': Netizens React After Arshdeep Singh Concedes 52 In 3 Overs To Script Unwanted Record

Arshdeep Singh had an evening to forget in Punjab Kings' must-win game against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. The left-arm pacer was taken for plenty at the start and at the end of the innings, finishing with figures of 0/52 in his three overs. Arshdeep in the process became the first bowler to concede more than 500 runs in a season thrice.

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Arshdeep came under heavy attack from the LSG batters both at the start and at the death. The Punjab spearhead failed to make an impact with the new ball and was repeatedly punished whenever he missed his lines. Inglis took him on early, before Abdul Samad smoked him for 17 despite three dots early in the over.

The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 0/52 in three overs, making it one of the most expensive spells of his IPL career. His inability to provide breakthroughs at key moments added to Punjab's struggles in a match carrying huge significance.

Netizens react to Arshdeep's poor show

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The poor outing also saw Arshdeep enter the record books for an undesirable reason. He became the first bowler in IPL history to concede more than 500 runs in a season on three separate occasions.

Despite being one of Punjab's leading bowlers in recent seasons, this campaign has proven difficult as opposition batters have consistently targeted him.