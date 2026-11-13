 'One Of The Hardest Decisions': Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Down In Tears As He Confirms Manchester United Move | VIDEO
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HomeSports'One Of The Hardest Decisions': Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Down In Tears As He Confirms Manchester United Move | VIDEO

'One Of The Hardest Decisions': Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Down In Tears As He Confirms Manchester United Move | VIDEO

Mauricio Pochettino became emotional as he announced his departure from the USMNT, describing it as one of the hardest decisions of his coaching career. The Argentine thanked the players, staff and supporters for their backing but admitted that the opportunity to manage Manchester United was too good to reject.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
'One Of The Hardest Decisions': Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Down In Tears As He Confirms Manchester United Move | VIDEO

Mauricio Pochettino struggled to hold back tears as he spoke about his departure from the United States men's national team (USMNT). The Argentine manager admitted that leaving the job was one of the hardest decisions of his career. However, the chance to manage Manchester United proved too tempting to turn down.

Pochettino Opens Up on Emotional USMNT Exit

Pochettino made no secret of his emotional connection with the USMNT during his time in charge. The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager understood what leaving the national team meant to the players, staff and supporters. The Argentine also expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him during his spell with the national team.

"I want to thank the fans for the support, for everything," he said. He added that it was a "really tough decision" but insisted that he was excited about the next step in his career.

Pochettino was initially reluctant to discuss his Manchester United move during the press conference. However, he later relented with the Premier League club having announced that he would replace Michael Carrick.

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Pochettino is widely regarded for his ability to develop young players and build competitive teams. His most notable achievement in English football came with Tottenham, whom he guided to the 2019 Champions League final.

His experience managing high-profile players at PSG and Chelsea could also prove valuable as United look to rebuild their squad and restore confidence.

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