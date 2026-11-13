Manchester United Appoint Ex-Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino After Sacking Michael Carrick

Manchester United Appoint Ex-Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino |

Manchester United have confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick. The Argentine manager takes charge at Old Trafford at a crucial stage of the 2026-27 season, with the club desperate to turn around their disappointing campaign.

Pochettino is currently manager of the US Men's National Team and will join up with Man United after the next two fixtures.

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What Pochettino Brings To Manchester United

Pochettino is widely regarded for his ability to develop young players and build competitive teams. His most notable achievement in English football came with Tottenham, whom he guided to the 2019 Champions League final.

His experience managing high-profile players at PSG and Chelsea could also prove valuable as United look to rebuild their squad and restore confidence.

The Argentine will now be expected to improve the team's performances, strengthen their defence and bring greater consistency to their results.

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Why Manchester United Sacked Michael Carrick

Carrick's departure follows a disappointing start to the 2026-27 campaign. Manchester United have struggled for consistency and found themselves in the Premier League relegation zone after 10 league matches.

The former United midfielder initially impressed after taking charge in January 2026, guiding the club to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

However, results declined significantly this season. A run of disappointing performances, including a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, ultimately led to his dismissal.