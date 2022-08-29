'One of the best things to happen to T20 cricket': Aakash Chopra on new ICC rule to reduce delay in finishing innings

Aakash Chopra | Twitter

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rule change to reduce delays cricket teams make while finishing the overs and said it is one of the best things to happen to T20 cricket.

According to the new ICC rule, if the bowling team exceeds the stipulated time allotted to them for finishing overs, as a punishment the fielding team must put an extra player inside the 30-yeard circle.

“An extra fielder inside the circle, if you don’t finish your overs in the stipulated time, is one of the best things to have happened to T20 cricket. One extra fielder derails the bowling plans in the death overs…best way to force the teams to get a move on,” the cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted.

The impact of the new rule was witnessed during the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022.

Both the teams were penalised and were directed to keep an extra player in the 30-yard circle after the span of 17 overs. Though the punishment was given to both teams, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan Cricket team was the one that actually paid the price.

In the final few overs, Hardik Pandya took advantage of the rule as Pakistan was playing 5 players inside the box and led India to a thumping victory.