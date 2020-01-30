‘One more time and you’re f***ing off’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scolds Jesse Lingard after awful first-touch pass

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is probably in the worst phase of his career. In the league cup semifinal match against cutthroat rivals Manchester City, Lingard had a very poor outing and was responsible for giving away possession to the rival team several times. A fact which the United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy about.

In the 59th minute, Lingard badly fluffed a pass which was originally intended for his teammate Fred. The ball ended up with the City players, who wasted no time in getting the ball towards the United box. Raheem Sterling had the ball and was one-on-one with David de Gea. Fortunately for United, Sterling missed the chance and skied the ball.