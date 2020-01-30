‘One more time and you’re f***ing off’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scolds Jesse Lingard after awful first-touch pass

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is probably in the worst phase of his career. In the league cup semifinal match against cutthroat rivals Manchester City, Lingard had a very poor outing and was responsible for giving away possession to the rival team several times. A fact which the United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy about.
In the 59th minute, Lingard badly fluffed a pass which was originally intended for his teammate Fred. The ball ended up with the City players, who wasted no time in getting the ball towards the United box. Raheem Sterling had the ball and was one-on-one with David de Gea. Fortunately for United, Sterling missed the chance and skied the ball.
This incident caused Solskjaer to explode in anger towards Lingard. Solskjaer directed a few angry words towards Lingard. He screamed, “One more time and you’re f***ing off”. Within a few minutes, he was subbed off and replaced by Andreas Pereira.
The video of Solskjaer’s rant was shared on Twitter.
This is the pass which caused Solskjaer’s tirade.
The fans were surpised by this reaction of Ole Gunnar as he is generally considered to be the clam one in any situation.
Jesse Lingard has underperformed this season. On top of several error-strewn performances, he also has been uninspiring for the ‘Red Devils’. After a year-long domestic goal drought, the 27-year-old finally managed to hit one in United’s 6-0 win over League One club Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.
In Wednesday’s match, Manchester City booked their place in a third successive League Cup final but made hard work disposing off Manchester United 3-2 on aggregate after losing the second leg of their semi-final 1-0 at home.
City enjoyed the vast majority of the chances on Wednesday but could not find a way past the inspired David de Gea and went behind to United's first attempt on goal 10 minutes before half-time when Nemanja Matic fired home.
Manchester United next face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.
