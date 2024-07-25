'On A Given Day...': Table Tennis Star Harmeet Desai Backs Them To Come Good Against Any Side In Paris Olympics 2024

Harmeet Desai. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Experienced table tennis player Harmeet Desai believes the Indian men's TT team has "a very good chance" of reaching the optimum level of performance at the Paris Olympics and beat any side on its day, having prepared in earnest for the Games.

The Olympics will begin in the French capital on Friday with a grand opening ceremony in the iconic Seine river.

"On a given day, I think we really have a very good chance of beating any team. We have won against top teams in the world in the past and it is possible this time also if we give our best.

"In the Olympics, if all three of us can put on the best show then anything is possible," the 31-year-old said during an interview with Ultimate Table Tennis.

The upcoming July-August Paris Olympics are set to create history with the debut of Indian Table Tennis at the Games. Among the talented athletes chosen to represent India, our Shaktidoot players Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai, have secured the spots on the team. pic.twitter.com/uqWEIgBoOg — Sports Authority of Gujarat (@sagofficialpage) May 17, 2024

He played an important role in helping India clinch Commonwealth Games gold medals in 2018 and 2022.

Desai is part of the Indian men's team along with Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. He will also be competing in the individual events.

Desai's confidence stems from the fact that the Indian men's team had defeated the mighty Japan in the quarter-finals to clinch the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Harmeet Desai credits UTT for giving players more self belief:

Speaking about the rise of Indian table tennis on the world stage, Desai credited the government's various schemes and the launch of Ultimate Table Tennis in 2017 for the development of the sport.

"UTT has helped us get more experience and exposure to play with international players and get guidance from foreign coaches. That was not the case before 2017.

"So, this kind of experience has helped the players get more self-belief and perform well in the international arena," he said.

🚨 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 🇮🇳 𝐯𝐬 🇨🇳 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐀 🚨



Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar & Sathiyan Gnanasekeran will face the top seed China in the men's team round of 16 at #Paris 💪#UTT4India #TeamIndia #UTT #UltimateTableTennis #TableTennis #EveryTableIsAPlayground — Ultimate Table Tennis (@UltTableTennis) July 24, 2024

The Indian table tennis contingent created history earlier this year when both the men's and women's teams qualified for the Olympics for the first time and the preparatory camps, in Bengaluru from June 7-16 and in Saarbrucken, Germany earlier this month, were focused on working out the perfect combinations for the team events.

The Indian men's team will face China in the opening round while the women's side will open their campaign against Romania. The individual events will be played from July 27 to August 4 whereas the team events are scheduled from August 5 to 10.