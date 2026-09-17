'Om Namah Shivaya': Abhishek Sharma's Yoga Celebration After Record Hundred Against Afghanistan

'Om Namah Shivaya': Abhishek Sharma's Unique Celebration After Record Hundred Against Afghanistan | X

New Delhi, September 17: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma displayed a sensational batting performance against Afghanistan, however, it was his special 'Om Namah Shivaya' celebration after reaching his century that impressed the fans on social media. Abhishek was extremely excited after scoring the fastest hundred by an Indian in T20Is. The celebration was extremely opposite of his innings. The fans are claiming that the innings was fiery hot and the celebration was icy cold.

Abhishek smashed a stunning 108 off just 34 balls in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. After completing his century off 30 deliveries, the left-handed batter sat down on the field and performed a Yoga pose, appearing to celebrate the milestone with a moment of devotion.

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Abhishek's Special Celebration

After reaching the record three-figure mark, Abhishek sat cross-legged on the field and brought his hands together in a gesture associated with Yoga, prayer and meditation.

The moment quickly became one of the highlights of his extraordinary innings. The celebration came after Abhishek had dominated the Afghanistan bowlers from the opening over.

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108 Off Just 34 Balls

Abhishek smashed nine fours and 11 sixes during his explosive knock. He reached his fifty in only 16 balls before completing his century off 30 deliveries.

His 30-ball hundred made him the fastest Indian batter to score a century in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma's previous record of a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek fell for 108 off 34 balls, with his innings coming to an end after he was caught by Rahmanullah Gurbaz off Rashid Khan's bowling.

India Off To Flying Start

Abhishek's assault helped India race to 142/1 in 9.5 overs after Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sanju Samson also played an attacking innings, remaining unbeaten on 34 off 25 balls, with one four and three sixes.