Abhishek Sharma Smashes Fastest T20I Century By An Indian, Gets 100 Off 30 Balls In IND Vs AFG 3rd T20I | X

New Delhi, September 17: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational century off just 30 balls during the third T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Abhishek's 30-ball hundred included nine fours and 10 sixes, as he raced to 100 at a strike rate of 333.33. His explosive knock helped India reach 132/0 in 8.3 overs after Afghanistan opted to bowl first.

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The fastest hundred was smashed by former Team India captain and opener Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017 where he scored the century off just 35 balls and the second fastest hundred record is with Abhishek Sharma himself who scored hundred off just 37 balls in Mumbai.

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Abhishek's Record-Breaking Assault

The left-handed opener started aggressively and brought up his half-century in just 16 balls. He continued his attack after reaching fifty and completed his century off 30 deliveries.

With this hundred, Abhishek bettered his own previous record of a 37-ball T20I century, while also going past Rohit Sharma's 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

At the other end, Sanju Samson also played an attacking knock, remaining unbeaten on 32 off 21 balls, including one four and three sixes.

India Off To Flying Start

India raced to 100 without loss in 6 overs, with the opening pair putting Afghanistan under immediate pressure.

The opening partnership had already crossed 130 runs, with India maintaining a scoring rate of more than 15 runs per over.