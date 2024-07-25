 Olympic Games Paris 2024: PM Modi Congratulates Abhinav Bindra On Being Awarded Olympic Order By IOC
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsOlympic Games Paris 2024: PM Modi Congratulates Abhinav Bindra On Being Awarded Olympic Order By IOC

Olympic Games Paris 2024: PM Modi Congratulates Abhinav Bindra On Being Awarded Olympic Order By IOC

Bindra, who in 2008 became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in men's 10m air rifle event, will be conferred with the Olympic Order during the Paris Olympic Games, starting on Friday, for his meritorious service towards promoting the Olympic movement and values.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Abhinav Bindra | Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the medallist shooter and IOC member for being awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Bindra, who in 2008 became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in men's 10m air rifle event, will be conferred with the Olympic Order during the Paris Olympic Games, starting on Friday, for his meritorious service towards promoting the Olympic movement and values.

PM Modi Congratulates Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra For Being Awarded Olympic Order By The IOC

"It makes every Indian proud that @Abhinav_Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Read Also
Olympic Games Paris 2024: Nita Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously As IOC Member
article-image

Bindra immediately responded to the Prime Minister's message and thanked him for his "kind words".

"Thank you Sir for your kind words and encouragement", Bindra wrote in response to the PM's post.

It was the IOC Executive Board that decided to award the Olympic Order, the highest award given by the Olympic body, to Bindra during its meeting before the 142nd IOC Session being held in Paris. The award will be conferred on August 10 at an event organised during the Olympic Games in Paris.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wo Aayenge Toh Hum Sabko Bohot Acha Lagega': Younis Khan Requests Virat Kohli To Visit Pakistan For...

'Wo Aayenge Toh Hum Sabko Bohot Acha Lagega': Younis Khan Requests Virat Kohli To Visit Pakistan For...

Olympic Games Paris 2024: PM Modi Congratulates Abhinav Bindra On Being Awarded Olympic Order By IOC

Olympic Games Paris 2024: PM Modi Congratulates Abhinav Bindra On Being Awarded Olympic Order By IOC

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra To Play Anna Hursey, Sharath Kamal To Take On Deni Kozul In Table...

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra To Play Anna Hursey, Sharath Kamal To Take On Deni Kozul In Table...

Ben Duckett And His Partner Paige Ogborne Blessed With Baby Girl Margot

Ben Duckett And His Partner Paige Ogborne Blessed With Baby Girl Margot

Video: Morocco Fans Invade Pitch, Throw Bottles & Smoke Bombs At Argentina Players During Paris...

Video: Morocco Fans Invade Pitch, Throw Bottles & Smoke Bombs At Argentina Players During Paris...