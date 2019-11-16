Olympian Cherobon-Bawcom joins Pune Half Marathon as ambassador

Janet is training for the 2020 US Olympic Trials Marathon, her third consecutive Olympic Trials Marathon. At 41, she continues to inspire long-distance runners with her fitness and resilience.

Having qualified for the Olympic trials, winning the gold at the Phoenix Marathon, and silver at Mt Sneffels Half Marathon, Janet is having a great 2019.

She had finished fifth in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic trials, and participating in the Pune Marathon would be the kick start to her final two-month training before the trials on February 29, 2020, at Atlanta.

Speaking on her association with Pune Marathon, Janet said: "I am delighted with the honour of becoming a part of Bajaj Allianz Pune Half- Marathon.

"I have known about the race, heard good things and like the kind of work the team is doing. It's going to be a new experience and learning for me. I am looking forward to the two-weeks, the event and the Indian experience." Janet will be spending two weeks in the country, running in promo-runs, conducting sessions with runners alongside her husband, Jay Bawcom, one of the decorated long-distance running coaches from the USA.