Older Indians Redefine Healthy Ageing Through Marathons, Sport And Active Lifestyles

Older athletes across India are embracing marathons and competitive sport, challenging stereotypes about ageing and fitness | File Photo

Mumbai, June 22: For many Indians, sport enters public consciousness only during the Olympics, Asian Games or other major international events. Once the medals are counted, attention quickly fades.

Yet a true sporting culture is built not during a few weeks of celebration, but through everyday participation across all ages and communities.

That belief lies at the heart of initiatives encouraging older adults to embrace sport. The message is simple: sport is not reserved for the young or the elite. It is for anyone willing to participate.

Across India, more older adults are doing exactly that.

Changing Attitudes Towards Ageing

At the Tata Mumbai Marathon, runners in their sixties and seventies are no longer a rarity. They are training seriously, competing regularly and striving to improve their personal bests. What was once unusual has become increasingly common, reflecting a broader shift in attitudes towards ageing and fitness.

For generations, ageing and athletics were viewed as opposites. Older adults were expected to slow down, rest and step away from physical challenges. That perception is now changing at a crucial time. India is home to more than 150 million people above the age of 55, and the number continues to grow.

The health benefits of regular physical activity later in life are well documented. Exercise helps reduce the risk of heart disease, strengthens bones, improves memory and lowers the likelihood of depression. Yet those who take up sport later in life often speak less about medical benefits and more about confidence, friendship, routine and purpose.

Sport offers a renewed sense of identity at a stage of life that can sometimes feel uncertain after retirement or when children move away. It provides opportunities to compete, belong to a community and achieve meaningful goals.

Athletes Leading The Movement

Among those leading this movement is Mumbai resident Kishori K, who began running at the age of 60. Over the past decade, she has participated in races ranging from five kilometres to 50 kilometres, completed a full marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon and won more than 45 awards across events in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Surat, Ratnagiri and Satara.

“Marathon running has changed my life. I started at 60 and, at 69, I am still running strong. Physically and mentally, it has given me strength, confidence and a positive outlook. Every race reminds me that age is just a number,” she said.

Another inspiring example is Kranti S, 57, who has completed 24 marathons worldwide, participated in all six Abbott World Marathon Majors, competed in the Sydney Marathon and the Hyrox Mumbai Championship, and earned three Guinness World Records for running marathons in traditional Indian attire.

“Running marathons gave me confidence, achievements and a sense of purpose. It also inspired me to create awareness about fitness, especially among women and active agers,” she said.

Promoting Healthy Ageing Through Sport

The way a nation views ageing reflects its understanding of human potential. For too long, retirement was seen as the end of ambition and competition. Today, older athletes participating in marathons, pickleball tournaments and swimming competitions are proving otherwise.

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Recognising this growing movement, the WalkAbout Athlete Program was created to celebrate older Indians competing in sport, provide them with a national platform and inspire others to begin their own fitness journeys.

India will continue to grow older. Whether it grows older well remains a choice. These athletes are demonstrating that the path to healthy ageing is not defined by limitations, but by determination, one finish line at a time.

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