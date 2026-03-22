Bombay Gymkhana 10k Run 2026 Celebrates Endurance, Community Spirit And Participation |

The third edition of the Bombay Gymkhana 10K Run 2026 took place today at the historic grounds of Bombay Gymkhana, drawing an impressive turnout of runners, members, corporates, and fitness enthusiasts from across the city.

Event stood out as a celebration of endurance, discipline, and community spirit.

The morning began energetically, with pleasant early weather offering ideal running temperatures, despite Mumbai’s characteristic humidity.

Runners competed across two categories — the 10K Run and the 5K Fun Run — ensuring inclusive participation from competitive athletes, recreational runners, families, and school groups.

Around 2,000 participants took part in the event, which was conducted on a professionally measured and certified course, ensuring distance accuracy and adherence to competitive standards.

The carefully planned route, combined with efficient on-ground coordination, contributed to a smooth and professionally managed race experience.

Taronish Irani clinched the men’s 10K title with an impressive time of 35:45, while Tanvi Lad secured the women’s title with a strong finish of 42:56, reflecting the high competitive standard witnessed this year.

Comprehensive race-day arrangements were in place, including certified timing systems to ensure accuracy and fairness, strategically located hydration stations, dedicated medical support teams, and a strong contingent of trained volunteers who assisted participants throughout the course. Their coordinated efforts ensured safety and comfort for all runners.

The Club President, Mr. Sanjiv Saran Mehra along with Mr. Vikas Singh (CEO, Ascend) flagged off the event with fellow officials, adding prestige and enthusiasm to the occasion.

All finishers received commemorative medals for their achievement, while winners across categories received crystal trophies during the prize distribution ceremony.

The smiles, camaraderie, and sense of accomplishment among participants reflected the true spirit of the run.

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Bombay Gymkhana extends its sincere gratitude to its title sponsor, Ascend, its medical partner Jaslok Hospital, and its race management partner, India Running for their invaluable support in making the run a grand success.

The successful conduct of the run was made possible with the support of local authorities, who facilitated all necessary permissions, traffic management, and route clearance to ensure participant safety.

Continued success of the event underscores the Bombay Gymkhana’s enduring commitment to promoting sporting culture & community engagement as the historic institution builds on its proud legacy in its milestone year.