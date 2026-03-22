IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings inducts Suresh Raina & Matthew Hayden Into First-Ever Hall Of Fame At MA Chidambaram Stadium | IANS

Chennai: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have inducted former players Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into the franchise’s first-ever Hall of Fame during their Roar ’26 fan event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The franchise unveiled the Hall of Fame to honour two of their most celebrated cricketers. Raina, the former left-handed batter known to fans as ‘Chinna Thala,’ represented CSK from 2008 to 2021 and was part of four IPL title-winning squads in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

He also featured in two Champions League T20 triumphs in 2010 and 2014, while winning the Player of the Tournament award in the latter edition of the now-defunct competition. Raina remains CSK’s all-time leading run-scorer with 5,529 runs, including two centuries and 38 half-centuries.

Hayden, the former left-handed opener who played for CSK from 2008 to 2010, was part of the 2010 IPL title-winning side and became the first player from the side to win the Orange Cap by scoring 572 runs in the 2009 season. The former Australia opener amassed 1,117 runs for the franchise, including eight half-centuries.

The induction ceremony into the Hall of Fame was a part of CSK’s pre-season celebrations ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, which begins on March 28. CSK, led by India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, will open their campaign when they take on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

It is followed by fixtures against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk on April 3, before traveling to Bengaluru to take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5 and hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) in a home game on April 11. All four of CSK in the first phase of the competition will be evening games.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)