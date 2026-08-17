'Oh My God!': Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi With Historic BWF World Championships 2026 Win; Fans React

Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi With Historic BWF World Championships 2026 Win | X

New Delhi, August 17: Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty pulled off a stunning upset at the BWF 2026 World Championships after defeating world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yu Qi in a thrilling first-round match at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi.

The 21-year-old Indian won the three-game battle 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in front of a loud home crowd.

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Shetty Holds Nerve In Deciding Game

Shetty started strongly and took the first game 21-14. Shi Yu Qi fought back in the second game and won it 21-13, taking the match into a deciding third game.

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The Indian kept his composure in the final game and edged past the world No. 1 21-19 to complete one of the biggest wins of his young career.

First Win Over Shi Yu Qi

The victory is also special for Shetty as it marks his first-ever win over Shi Yu Qi.

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The Indian had the added advantage of playing in front of the home crowd, which cheered him throughout the exciting contest.

Shetty has now made a huge statement on his World Championships debut by knocking out the defending champion in the opening round.

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The fans were stunned with the historic victory and were quick to react to the amazing victory. A user shared the final moments of the game in social media and said, "OH MY GODDDD WHAT JUST HAPPENED Ayush Shetty Defeated World No1 Shi YuQi in the opening round of #BWFWorldChampionships 2026."

Another user said, "Ayush Shetty what a legend." A user also said, "Ayush Shetty went into THAT territory we all have seen so many times where Indian shuttlers have messed up a seemingly insurmountable lead BUT he came out of it just in time. Massive win for the World Championships debutant over defending champion Shi Yu Qi!"