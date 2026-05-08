Odisha FC Beat SC Delhi 2-1 In ISL Clash, Suhair VP And Mafela Strike Early As Visitors Climb To 11th Place |

New Delhi: Odisha FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Early first-half strikes from Suhair VP and K Lalrinfela (Mafela) gave Odisha FC a commanding lead, rendering Matija Babovic's second-half penalty for SC Delhi a mere consolation. Suhair VP had a wonderful game alongside K Lalrinfela, who was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding overall performance in midfield.

With this vital win, Odisha FC moved into 11th place, leapfrogging Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC. They now have 10 points from 11 matches, while SC Delhi remain in 10th place with the same number of points from 11 matches, staying ahead courtesy of goal difference.

The victory provides a massive boost to Odisha FC's survival hopes as they continue to fight their way out of the looming relegation battle. Meanwhile, SC Delhi were left to rue their missed opportunities after completely dominating possession but failing to capitalise on their attacking metrics.

The match began with Odisha FC catching the hosts completely off guard in the opening exchanges. The Juggernauts broke the deadlock in just the four minutes when an unmarked Suhair VP met a perfect cross from Sanathoi Singh Heikrujam and found the back of the net with a header to go 1-0 up.

SC Delhi slowly began to claw their way back into the game, but the visitors struck again in the 13th minute after Delhi gave the ball away. Odisha midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) delivered a spot-on assist for Mafela, who produced a strong right-footed finish with a grounded shot that rolled into the bottom corner. The strike went past a diving Nora Fernandes to give Odisha FC a 2-0 lead.

Trailing by two goals early on, SC Delhi gradually found their footing and began dictating the tempo. The hosts created several chances before the interval, with Lamgoulen Gou and Matija Babovic both registering shots on target, but the Odisha FC defence held firm.

Another glorious opportunity came for the hosts just before half-time in the 44th minute when Mohammed Aimen received a brilliant assist from Babovic but failed to convert. The first half ended with Odisha FC maintaining their 2-0 advantage despite SC Delhi's continued pressure.

SC Delhi began the second half with more aggressive intent, introducing Julio Rivas to bolster their attack, however, they were unable to create clear-cut chances initially.

Mohammed Aimen tested Odisha FC goalkeeper Anuj Kumar with an effort in the 58th minute, but the visitors managed to protect their two-goal cushion. As frustration grew, the match became increasingly physical, resulting in a flurry of tactical fouls and yellow cards.

Odisha FC’s Subham Bhattacharya and goalkeeper Anuj Kumar were both booked around the hour mark as they desperately tried to disrupt the hosts' rhythm. The game went on without much incident until the 70th minute when Odisha FC conceded a clear penalty.

Puitea handled the ball while attempting to clear it, resulting in a penalty for handball. Matija Babovic stepped up to take the spot-kick in the 74th minute. The forward executed a well-placed penalty with power and precision to pull a goal back for the hosts.

Odisha FC found an opportunity to restore their two-goal advantage in the 79th minute. Substitute Kartik Hantal missed a massive one-on-one opportunity from point-blank range, keeping the home side in the contest.

The home side threw everything forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser, with Julio Rivas and Sourav K both forcing late saves in the 83rd and 89th minutes.

As the clock ticked down, Odisha FC looked to retain possession and manage the game to protect their slender lead.

Seven minutes of additional time were added, setting up a tense finale. However, Odisha FC withstood the late onslaught, maintaining their defensive discipline.

Tempers flared in stoppage time, resulting in late bookings for SC Delhi's Ousmane Fané and Clarence Fernandes.

SC Delhi earned a free-kick in the dying moments of the game; however, it posed no threat to the Juggernauts, who successfully saw out the victory.