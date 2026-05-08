Bombay Gymkhana Celebrates 150 Years With 3rd Arena Polo Championship On May 10, Reviving Historic Legacy | file pic

Mumbai, May 8: Bombay Gymkhana, one of India’s most prestigious clubs founded in 1875, is celebrating 150 years of sporting excellence with the third edition of the Standard Chartered Bombay Gymkhana Arena Polo Championship 2026 scheduled for Sunday, May 10.

Revived two years ago after a nearly century-long hiatus, the championship has established itself as a much-sought-after event in the club's calendar. Played on the venue’s historic greens, the game retains a distinct old world charm.

Another key aspect of Polo played here at this iconic venue is the more intimate setting; spectators are closer to the action. The competing teams are expected to feature a blend of experienced riders with emerging talent ensuring quality and competitive balance.

Each team will comprise of three players, competing for the prestigious Bombay Polo Challenge Cup first instituted in 1882 and regarded as one of the club’s most treasured trophies.

The arena polo format where coordination and pace is key will see the match played over four chukkers.

This year’s event is dedicated to the two officers of the Royal Engineers , Captain E. L. Maryyat and Lieutenant C. L. Young who in 1875 drew up a complete blueprint on the formation of the Bombay Gymkhana.

The two teams would be named after these officers; Team Captain E. L. Maryyat and Team Lieutenant C. L. Young.

Bombay Gymkhana has played a significant role in India’s sporting history. It hosted the country’s first-ever Test match between India and England, and has been closely associated with sports such as hockey, rugby, tennis, and cricket over the decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President of the Club, said: “As part of our 150-year celebrations, we are organising a mix of new and heritage sporting events. The arena polo championship is an important part of our sporting calendar. It has grown in strength with each edition, received an excellent response. Few venues can offer polo with this kind of history and proximity to the action. We’re delighted to bring back an event that blends tradition with a modern, spectator-friendly format. We welcome Standard Chartered, a brand with a rich legacy in India and thank them for their association with the marquee event.”

The exhibition match will be played under lights, enhancing the spectacle compared to traditional daytime polo. A closely contested high intensity encounter is anticipated.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Venue: Bombay Gymkhana Grounds

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.