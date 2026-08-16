 Odisha Fan Cycles 24 Days To Mumbai To Meet Rohit Sharma, Dream Finally Comes True
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Odisha Fan Cycles 24 Days To Mumbai To Meet Rohit Sharma, Dream Finally Comes True

A fan from Odisha cycled to Mumbai for 24 days with one dream: meeting Rohit Sharma. His determination finally paid off when Rohit met him and made the journey worthwhile. The fan also gifted Rohit a statue of Lord Jagannath. The heartwarming meeting highlighted Rohit’s humility and the strong emotional bond between him and his fans and cricket lovers everywhere.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Odisha Fan Cycles 24 Days To Mumbai To Meet Rohit Sharma, Dream Finally Comes True

A fan from Odisha fulfilled his dream of meeting his idol, Rohit Sharma, after cycling all the way from Odisha to Mumbai. He completed the journey in 24 days despite the difficulties on the road. His only goal was to meet the Indian cricket star in person.

The long journey finally paid off when Rohit Sharma met the fan in Mumbai. The meeting made all 24 days of hard work and travel worthwhile. For the fan, it was a dream moment that he had waited a long time for.

Rohit's gesture also made the meeting even more special. Taking time to meet a fan who had travelled such a long distance showed his humility and appreciation for his supporters. The moment highlighted the bond between the cricketer and his fans.

The fan also gifted Rohit a statue of Lord Jagannath from Odisha. The gift added a special meaning to the meeting and reflected the fan's roots. It became a memorable part of his journey.

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For the fan, the trip was more than just a journey from Odisha to Mumbai. It was a journey towards a dream that he refused to give up on. Rohit Sharma made sure that the dream finally became a reality.

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